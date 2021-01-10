One Coming 2 America Star Admits He Spent Most Of His Audition Talking About Barbecue

Based on Jermaine Fowler’s comments to EW, that must have been one serious conversation about barbecue. But even though he enjoyed the chat, he also told the trade he doubted his chances of landing the role because of it. So he was surprised when he got a callback and was asked to perform in front of the film’s producers. However, he did admit that he was initially a bit nervous after first getting the call because he wasn’t sure if he could “talk about barbecue for another 45 minutes.”