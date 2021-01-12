Did The Flash Producer Just Tease The Movie's Main Villain?

One thing we do know about The Flash is that there won’t be any lack of Batman in it. Along with Ben Affleck expected to reprise the DCEU’s Bruce Wayne, Michael Keaton will also return as his version of the Caped Crusader, who we haven’t seen since 1992’s Batman Returns. Time travel will still factor into The Flash, but going off those castings, as well as DC Films' enthusiasm for the multiverse, it’s been speculated that rather than the main DCEU timeline being changed, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will instead travel to alternate Earths. Still, there’s no reason he couldn’t (pardon the expression) run into Reverse-Flash along the way.