Indiana Jones Is Getting A Brand New Story And Fans Should Get Very Excited

Even with the cloud of mystery surrounding Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game, there are some clues that might be worth picking up on in this video. Looking at Professor Jones’ rather messy desk, we see books titled “Ancient Circles Jubilee,” “Forbidden Stones,” and “Myths That Made…” strewn in one corner of the workspace. As we pan across, a travel journal that could be the Grail diary, as well as a map of the Vatican with some interesting markings, might suggest this new story is a follow-up to 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. That is, if the ticket for overnight service to Rome is a memento, rather than a contemporary time stamp.