Wild The Flash Rumor Now Says Movie Could Bring Back Another Beloved Batman Actor

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Flash has been in development for a while now, and many were beginning to wonder if the Fastest Man Alive’s solo film would ever make it out of the gates. Well, with director Andy Muschietti now officially on board, the long-awaited superhero flick finally seems to be gaining a bit of momentum. Aside from lead Ezra Miller, The Flash has landed some big names in Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will be reprising their roles as their respective Bruce Waynes. However, a wild, new rumor now suggests that another classic Batman actor could be joining the film.
Fans are relishing the idea of seeing Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight again but, now, it’s being reported that The Flash could also see Danny DeVito’s Penguin make an appearance. This rumor comes from internet scooper Daniel Richtman’s Patreon (via ComicBook.com).
Most fans probably remember that Danny DeVito’s Oswald Cobblepot was originally introduced in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns. The film would see the grotesque man/penguin hybrid join forces with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman to take on Batman. Ultimately, Cobblepot would die during the film’s final moments.
Once again, it should be stressed that this is purely a rumor at this point and should be treated as such. Still, having Danny DeVito reprise one of his most iconic roles would surely be a treat for fans. The 76-year-old DeVito seems to still have quite a bit of affection for the DC Comics villain and has discussed his interpretation on multiple occasions. However, he’s also eager to see what actors like Colin Farrell can do with the character.
Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is set to be a major event in DC’s cinematic franchise and will apparently help to open up the multiverse. The film will serve as a loose adaptation of the famed DC Comics storyline Flashpoint, which saw Barry Allen travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother. The film is sure to have its fair share of spectacle, but Muschietti has stressed that Allen’s desire to reunite with his mother will provide the film with plenty of heart.
Given the story, Barry Allen could hypothetically meet up with a number of familiar faces from DC’s expansive multiverse. One character that won’t be appearing, however, is Victor Stone a.k.a. Cyborg, who has since been written out of the film.
There’s no telling whether or not Danny DeVito’s Penguin will actually end up appearing in The Flash. Still, there’s almost always room to be hopeful. I mean how many of us actually thought we’d be faced with the prospect of Michael Keaton once again return to the role of Bruce Wayne?
We’ll see how things pan out for Barry Allen, the Batmen and any others when The Flash finally hits theaters on November 4, 2022.