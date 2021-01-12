Wild The Flash Rumor Now Says Movie Could Bring Back Another Beloved Batman Actor

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Flash has been in development for a while now, and many were beginning to wonder if the Fastest Man Alive’s solo film would ever make it out of the gates. Well, with director Andy Muschietti now officially on board, the long-awaited superhero flick finally seems to be gaining a bit of momentum. Aside from lead Ezra Miller, The Flash has landed some big names in Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will be reprising their roles as their respective Bruce Waynes. However, a wild, new rumor now suggests that another classic Batman actor could be joining the film.