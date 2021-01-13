Bruce Willis Was Allegedly Kicked Out Of A Pharmacy For Not Wearing A Mask

Leave a Comment
It’s been a while, Bruce Willis. What’re you up to? Like many of us, Willis has spent more time lounging around in pajamas with his family, between quarantining with ex Demi Moore and their three adult daughters in her Idaho home, and returning to Los Angeles to be with his wife and his two younger daughters. Well, it looks like his latest go around town directly violated health measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Live Free Or Die Hard actor Bruce Willis allegedly refused to wear his mask in a Los Angeles pharmacy, and was subsequently kicked out of the store without purchasing his items, per a Page Six report. The 65-year-old was spotted and photographed at a Rite-Aid without a face covering over his nose and mouth, despite having a bandana around his neck. People within the store reportedly got upset, and he ended up leaving the store instead of pulling up the bandana and resuming his shopping masked up.
It’s a particularly troubling spotting considering Bruce Willis is living in the epicenter of California’s COVID-19 emergency. Los Angeles County is currently at 0% hospital capacity, with its seven-day daily average for positive cases now over 20% higher than the week prior. Public health records also recently highlighted 538 outbreaks at open businesses across the county, heavily including stores like the one Bruce Willis was walking into maskless.
Following the photo becoming public, Bruce Willis started trending on Twitter alongside the titles of his famed movies Die Hard and Death Wish, which angered users have used as jabs to condemn the actor for allegedly refusing to wear a mask. It’s not great press for the actor after being primarily off the grid career-wise. He has various of movies on the way, between a number of action thrillers including Out of Death, Reactor, American Siege and Midnight in the Switchgrass with Megan Fox.
At the top of quarantine last year, Bruce Willis ended up spending weeks with Demi Moore and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, back in Idaho where they raised their family together. They were all together right as stay-at-home orders took effect, allowing the family to spend some rare quality time together before Willis returned to Los Angeles to be with his wife of over a decade, Emma Heming Willis. The pair have 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn together.
And, of course, Bruce Willis is more recognizable this time of year since many of us likely popped in popular Christmas movie Die Hard over the holiday season. During his quarantine, the actor totally broke out the Armageddon suit he wore to “space” in the blockbuster; that could have been a viable option if he wasn’t into the bandana... just wear a mask, dude.