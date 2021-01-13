Bruce Willis Was Allegedly Kicked Out Of A Pharmacy For Not Wearing A Mask

Live Free Or Die Hard actor Bruce Willis allegedly refused to wear his mask in a Los Angeles pharmacy, and was subsequently kicked out of the store without purchasing his items, per a Page Six report. The 65-year-old was spotted and photographed at a Rite-Aid without a face covering over his nose and mouth, despite having a bandana around his neck. People within the store reportedly got upset, and he ended up leaving the store instead of pulling up the bandana and resuming his shopping masked up.