Beauty And The Beast Star Dan Stevens Talks Ghost Sex In His New Movie

Of course, at the end of the day Blithe Spirit is a comedy and so it tends to get away with a little bit more for that reason alone. When you're intentionally not taking too many things seriously from the outset, it's a bit easier for audiences to let things go, so there probably won't be too many people too worried about the mechanics of ghost sex if the movie is funny enough. And one can certainly see a scene of a person having sex with a ghost played for laughs. Just what exactly would that look like as a third party observer?