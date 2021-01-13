Anne Hathaway’s Locked Down Has Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Despite these missteps, I have a begrudging admiration for Locked Down. We’re all trying to make sense of a world ravaged by COVID, and the first movies out the gate to reckon with any kind of upheaval will always be uneven at best. That’s probably Locked Down’s biggest hurdle: it’s trying to look back at something we’re still in, and it’s not entirely sure what to make of it other than a longing to get back to something that makes sense. I admire the sentiment of Locked Down even if I’m ambivalent about its methods.