Why The End Of Walt Disney World's Magical Express Is A Bigger Deal Than It Seems

The one constant at Walt Disney World is change, as the massive theme park resort always has something new on the horizon. While fans frequently get frustrated when favorite attractions are replaced, there's always something new coming along to replace it. However, this week Walt Disney World announced the end of something, and it doesn't appear there will be any replacement for it. Disney's Magical Express the complimentary bus service that has taken vacations from the Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World since 2005, will be ending its service at the end of 2021, and while this may look like the standard procedure for change, this is potentially a much bigger change than it appears on the service, as it has the potential to change the way many visit Walt Disney World entirely.