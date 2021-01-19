Don Cheadle: 8 Movie And TV Roles You May Have Forgotten About

What do you think? Are you shocked that you would ever forget about an appearance as funny as Don Cheadle's brief role as Kenny in the hit sequel to Rush Hour, or are you shocked that anyone else would have ever forgotten about it, as you watch that scene on repeat all the time? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the talented MCU actor, as well as even more inside looks into the early careers of your favorite celebrities, here on CinemaBlend.