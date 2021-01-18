Bill Burr: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Mandalorian Actor

The King Of Staten Island (HBO Max)

As he approaches his mid-20s, a slacker must come to terms with the loss of his father, a firefighter who died on 9/11, and finally accept his transition into adulthood.

Why It's A Good Option for Bill Burr Fans: Judd Apatow directs The King of Staten Island, loosely based on the life of star and co-writer Pete Davidson, whose character is initially befuddled when Bill Burr’s firefighter character takes a liking to his widowed mother, played by Marisa Tomei.

Stream The King of Staten Island on HBO Max here.