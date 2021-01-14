Disneyland Is Going To Make A Massive Change When It Reopens

Disneyland is still closed and we have no idea when the park will reopen, but that hasn't stopped Disneyland Resort from making massive changes to the way the park functions. Disneyland has announced that the incredibly popular Annual Passport program is ending, and while it will be replaced by something down the road, there's no information on what that will be or when we will see it. However, when the park reopens, whenever that happens, it will do so without most, if not all, of the people who had annual passes.