The Batman: See What Taron Egerton Could Look Like As The DCEU’s Red Hood

Given the ongoing popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of shared universes currently occupying the big screen. The DC Extended Universe is one of these giant franchises, and there are some highly anticipated blockbusters coming down the pipeline. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is still in the midst of production. And while the public patiently waits to see that new take on Gotham City, there's already countless theories and fan castings for the franchise's future. And now you can see what Rocketman star Taron Egerton might look like as Bat-family member Red Hood.
Red Hood is one of Batman's protegees from the comics, and he's yet to appear in a live-action movie. But anything seems possible for future DC movies, and some fans are hoping that Kingsman actor Taron Egerton might play that underused vigilante. Now we can see what he might look like in a sequel for The Batman. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Taron Egerton looks thoroughly badass as Red Hood, in fan poster to a spinoff for the character. While there's no telling if Under the Red Hood will actually become a reality with the folks at Warner Bros., he does seem like a great character to adapt for film.
The above post comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Mizuri. Theres two images, one of which was done by another artist by the name of Boss Logic. Both are takes on Under the Red Hood, bringing that iconic character to life in live-action in the process. While the first image shows Taron Egerton's a Robin Hood-type mask, the other is more comic book accurate and would completely cover the actor's face.
Red Hood has a dark history in the comics, as he originated as the second Robin, Jason Todd. He's violently "killed" by the Joker in the comics, in an unprecedented move that was actually voted on by the fans at the time. Eventually Jason returns when resurrected by the Lazarus pit, and goes toe to toe with Batman before eventually re-entering the Bat-family as a crime fighter.
While Red Hood has yet to appear in a Batman movie, he is gearing up to appear on the small screen. The streaming show Titans will feature Jason Todd transforming into Red Hood in its upcoming third season, to the delight of fans. But hopefully we'll be able to see him on the big screen, possibly in a sequel for The Batman.
Of course, Red Hood's possible movie debut would depend on exactly how the character of Batman is being handled in future movies. Robert Pattinson's version in The Batman is only a few years into his crimefighting career, so a time jump would likely be needed. A number of Caped Crusaders will also appear in the upcoming Flash movie, which might offer an easier introduction for Jason Todd.
