Timeline And 6 Other Michael Crichton Books That Need A New Adaptation

The 13th Warrior

The 13th Warrior is a film that, purely in name alone, says all you need to hear about just why it had problems at the theaters. Based off the book Eaters of the Dead, this viking adventure that draws inspiration from Beowulf was a fast, action-packed ride that starred Antonio Banderas, which should have been pure catnip for the ‘90s. But if Roger Ebert’s criticism of the movie is any indication, the action was a little bit too fast. Not to mention, Banderas’ protagonist is supposed to be an Arab Muslim, based on the source material. So Eaters of the Dead sounds ripe for a properly cast TV series, which tells a deeper story that includes breathtaking action and adventure. Let’s just hope it doesn’t go through the same growing pains the original film adaptation did.