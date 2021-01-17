As James Earl Jones Turns 90, The Wire's Wendell Pierce Pays Tribute To His Mentor

The legacy of James Earl Jones is one that would be difficult to match. If you don’t know his face, you should know his name, and if you don’t know his name (for shame!), you definitely know his voice. Jones is the voice of arguably the most recognized (fictional) bad guy through his vocal role as Darth Vader. And for all of you Disney fans, he also voices the OG Lion King himself, Mufasa. He’s held both these titles in various forms for years now, with him reprising his Disney character back in 2019 for the remake. He has a more than impressive resume and, with his role in the upcoming Coming 2 America, it doesn’t look like James Earl Jones is slowing down.