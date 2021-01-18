How Jared Leto Feels About Playing The Joker Again In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

We think we know what The Joker’s role in the movie will be, but we will keep it secret for fear of possibly spoiling what could be an awesome scene if Zack Snyder pulls it off. The director has plenty of time. He teased fans over the weekend that the cut of Justice League that he’s bringing to HBO Max in March will run four hours, meaning he was able to work in SO MUCH material that fans haven’t seen. Also, the 2017 release that went to theaters was reshot, with somewhere in the vicinity of 80-90% of the footage reworked by replacement director Joss Whedon. This version will be a whole new, and much longer, Justice League.