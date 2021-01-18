Matrix Alum Gina Torres Has Thoughts About Certain Actors Returning For The Matrix 4

Leave a Comment
The news that The Matrix 4 was happening was certainly a shock to many fans. The trilogy of films starring Keanu Reeves had a pretty definitive ending, and so, as popular as they were no sequel was expected. Certainly, there was a feeling that, if we ever went back to The Matrix it would be in the form of a spinoff or reboot or some sort of story that took the concepts of the original films forward will all new characters. And so what's even more surprising than the fact that we're getting a Matrix 4 at all is the fact that the film really is a direct sequel, and it will star Keanu Reeves and everything.
This is an interesting fact, of course, because Keanu Reeves' character in the films, along with that of his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, were dead at the end of the movies, and yet they'll both be back for The Matrix 4. Gina Torres, however, who played the role of Cas in the two sequels, survived the movies, and yet as far as we know she won't be returning. The Firefly and Suits actress does find it interesting that the characters who lived aren't the ones coming back. The actress tells Variety...
Not to be bitter or anything, but the people that are actually in the movie, I believe died. And the people that aren’t didn’t. So that’s all I have to say about that. I’m so curious about where they’re going with this. And what’s their jumping off point and what story they want because it just felt like they told it.
If Gina Torres is maybe a little frustrated that a new Matrix movie is happening without her, I'm not sure anybody could blame her. She's not the only person who would like to be part of the new movie who apparently will not be. Having said that, Torres' comments here mirror those of a lot of people. Exactly what the story of The Matrix 4 will even be, and how these deceased characters will factor into it, is a big question. One has to assume that the fact that these characters died but will somehow be back will be important to the story overall.
There is one character who survived the Matrix trilogy who is also expected to be back for The Matrix 4. Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe is reported to be returning as well. If anything, the fact that there will be both living and dead returning characters makes things with The Matrix 4 that much more confusing. If only dead characters were coming back, then that in itself could mean something. The Matrix 4 is set for release this December, which means we could see a trailer as soon as this summer. Maybe then, all these questions will get some answers.