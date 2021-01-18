Matrix Alum Gina Torres Has Thoughts About Certain Actors Returning For The Matrix 4

The news that The Matrix 4 was happening was certainly a shock to many fans. The trilogy of films starring Keanu Reeves had a pretty definitive ending, and so, as popular as they were no sequel was expected. Certainly, there was a feeling that, if we ever went back to The Matrix it would be in the form of a spinoff or reboot or some sort of story that took the concepts of the original films forward will all new characters. And so what's even more surprising than the fact that we're getting a Matrix 4 at all is the fact that the film really is a direct sequel, and it will star Keanu Reeves and everything.