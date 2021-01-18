Comments

Leave a Comment

news

What Shia LaBeouf’s Co-Stars Have To Say About The Abuse Claims Leveled Against Him

Shia LaBeouf

How are actors supposed to react when a co-star they’ve shared intimate time with on a set faces difficult public accusations in their private lives? You might believe they’re inclined to stand up for the co-star that they have gotten to know through work. But when the accusations are very serious, and the details of the case remain unknown, it puts co-stars in an awkward situation of having to explain the man or woman they know from acting alongside of them, and how that might not marry up with the image that’s being painted in headlines.

Shia LaBeouf knows his way around controversy. The actor has nabbed as many headlines for off-set antics and illegal behaviors as he has for his professional performances, which is unfortunate because he can be a talented actor when he wants to be. LaBeouf is part of a film that is getting Oscar heat as of late, Kornel Mundruczo’s Pieces of a Woman, and it was during a recent press stint with USA Today where Woman co-stars Ellen Burstyn and Vanessa Kirby were asked about the allegations leveled at Shia LaBeouf by his ex, singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

Burstyn spoke first, stating:

He was always very respectful to me. I could feel him. He’s a tender person. There are other aspects to him, but I can feel his sensitivity. So, I liked working with him. I had only a good experience with him. And then the rest of his problems, I will leave to somebody else to talk about or deal with.

Vanessa Kirby plays Shia LaBeouf’s wife in Pieces of a Woman, and called the job “a professional experience” before quickly turning the conversation back around to the film, and the subject matter without going too deep into the allegations of physical and emotional abuse that has been levied at LaBeouf.

But Shia LaBeouf’s Pieces of a Woman director didn’t hold back, as Kornel Mundruczo told USA Today:

These are serious allegations, and they are hard to read. My heart was filled with sorrow and sadness to read all of the accounts. And I feel all humans should feel to come forward and tell their stories. And I stand with them.

The allegations filed by FKA Twigs in a lawsuit claim that Shia LaBeouf was abusive to her when the two were in a relationship in 2019. The singer accuses LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and the infliction of emotional distress. The fallout from these accusations has continued to hang over LaBeouf’s career like a cloud. The For Your Consideration awards campaign on behalf of Pieces of a Woman removed Shia LaBeouf from its marketing. Olivia Wilde replaced LaBeouf on her new movie with Harry Styles. And the actor reportedly has sought long-term in-patient treatment for his demons.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops, and bring you the latest on FKA Twigs’ case, and the repercussions it has on Shia LaBeouf.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

Jessica Chastain And 19 Other Actors You Forgot Were On ER television 2d Jessica Chastain And 19 Other Actors You Forgot Were On ER Jason Wiese
Following FKA Twigs Lawsuit, Shia LaBeouf’s Partner Margaret Qualley No Longer Standing By Him news 1w Following FKA Twigs Lawsuit, Shia LaBeouf’s Partner Margaret Qualley No Longer Standing By Him Corey Chichizola
How Shia LaBeouf Is Indirectly Responsible For Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' New Romance news 2w How Shia LaBeouf Is Indirectly Responsible For Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles' New Romance Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Bill And Ted Face The Music Aug 28, 2020 Bill And Ted Face The Music 7
Morbius Oct 8, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Battlestar Galactica Executive Producer Reveals The Latest On The Peacock Revival’s Progress TBD Battlestar Galactica Executive Producer Reveals The Latest On The Peacock Revival’s Progress Rating TBD
Matrix Alum Gina Torres Has Thoughts About Certain Actors Returning For The Matrix 4 TBD Matrix Alum Gina Torres Has Thoughts About Certain Actors Returning For The Matrix 4 Rating TBD
How Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Handles The Mantle Of Captain America, According To Anthony Mackie TBD How Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Handles The Mantle Of Captain America, According To Anthony Mackie Rating TBD
Analyzing Wonder Woman 1984’s Box Office Now That The Movie’s Been Out For A Month TBD Analyzing Wonder Woman 1984’s Box Office Now That The Movie’s Been Out For A Month Rating TBD
Russell Crowe Claps Back And Defends Master And Commander After Fan Says He Uses It To Sleep TBD Russell Crowe Claps Back And Defends Master And Commander After Fan Says He Uses It To Sleep Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information