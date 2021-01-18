What Shia LaBeouf’s Co-Stars Have To Say About The Abuse Claims Leveled Against Him

How are actors supposed to react when a co-star they’ve shared intimate time with on a set faces difficult public accusations in their private lives? You might believe they’re inclined to stand up for the co-star that they have gotten to know through work. But when the accusations are very serious, and the details of the case remain unknown, it puts co-stars in an awkward situation of having to explain the man or woman they know from acting alongside of them, and how that might not marry up with the image that’s being painted in headlines.