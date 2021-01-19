Fans Combined Godzilla Vs Kong’s Footage Into One Trailer, Check It Out

Leave a Comment
2021 is going to be another year of chaos at the movies. That much is certain. While most studios appear to have a plan for how to handle movie releases this year, there's still a lot of uncertainty and that translates to equal uncertainty in movie marketing. Because release dates are far from guarantees, we haven't seen a lot of movie trailers on the schedule that we're used to seeing. That has resulted in some dedicated fans of Godzilla vs Kong just going ahead and making their own movie trailer until a real one is actually released.
The problem, of course, is that there really hasn't been much actual footage of Godzilla vs. Kong released. There have been a few brief images dropped as part of montages of other WB projects, but that's about it. However, one fan Twitter account just went ahead and combined everything that was out there already in order to make a trailer, and it certainly works to get us pumped. Check it out.
It's little more than a teaser trailer since it just gives us a few images and a tag line, but it's better than nothing if you're waiting for Godzilla vs. Kong. The good news is that if you are waiting for the impending kaiju smackdown, you won't have to wait as long as you thought. Last week Warner Bros. announced that the movie, originally set to debut in May, will now arrive March 26. Of course, that means the movie will be here in just over two months, which means that an actual, official, trailer probably isn't too far away.
Godzilla vs Kong, has actually been one of the more talked about blockbusters in recent weeks, not simply because it's, quite literally, a big upcoming movie, but it was one of the movies that saw some controversy brew as part of Warner Bros. decision to do day-and-date releases in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021. Legendary, the studio behind both Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, took issue with the distributor's unilateral decision. There were even threats of legal action. Eventually it was decided that Dune would get a theatrical release only this fall, but Godzilla vs. Kong is still set for the simultaneous debut.
Moving the movie up on the calendar is an interesting choice because, the simple fact is that, whatever happens, the later the film is released the more willing people are going to be to visit movie theaters again. While Godzilla vs. Kong might still find itself in a good market in March, it will almost certainly be better in May. And a movie like Godzilla vs. Kong with its massive creatures doing battle, is just the sort of movie many will want to see on the big screen, assuming they're willing to do so.