When John Wick 4 Is Hoping To Film, According To One One Star

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set for release in May of this year, but when the global pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt, that release was delayed, and the movie is now set to open in May of 2022. Assuming that date sticks, then it is quite likely that filming on the next John Wick will take place this year, probably in the next few months. With the need to have enough time to complete post-production, it probably won't be able to wait much beyond this fall and still make the May date.