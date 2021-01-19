Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Got A New Look Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder Filming

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's kickoff for phase Four has been a weird, as the delay of Black Widow and Eternals resulted in Disney+'s WandaVision being the first piece of new content. But there are some very exciting projects currently being worked on, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The cast and crew are assembling in Sydney ahead of filming, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan recently debuted a hair cut ahead of filming.
Karen Gillan's character Nebula has had a fascinating tenure in the MCU, going from antagonist to accepted member of the Avengers family. The Guardians are set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder after Chris Hemsworth's character took off in space at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Gillan has been posting on social media while spending her mandatory time quarantining in a hotel, and confirmed she cut her signature red hair ahead of playing Nebula again. Check out the clip below.
Well, there you have it. Karen Gillan is looking super fresh with her new haircut, and is definitely ready to make her whopping fifth Marvel appearance as Nebula. This time she'll be going from Guardians of the Galaxy to Thor, alongside the rest of the beloved team of misfits. We'll just have to wait and see how significant of an appearance the Guardians ultimately make in Taika Waititi's sequel.
The above video originated on Karen Gillan's personal Instagram Story, where she's been sharing her experience insolation down under. Australia has a strict two-week quarantine policy for anyone traveling in, and has been using social media as one way to spend her time. But as she revealed in the video, the Jumanji star cut off a few inches of her hair to make it easier transforming into Nebula.
Due to Nebula's robotic appearance, Karen Gillan spends a great deal of time in the makeup chair before each day of shooting. She's going to be wearing a bald cap for Thor: Love and Thunder, so losing some locks will make that experience easier. Fans everywhere can't wait to return to the Guardians' ship The Benatar, and continue seeing how Thor and Star-Lord bicker and compete for leadership.
Given how many Marvel movies Karen Gillan has previously filmed as Nebula, she's no doubt familiar with the transformation process needed to bring the character to live in live-action. She famously shaved her head for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but went on to negotiate the ability to keep her hair while reprising the role. But that does include some trims ahead of arriving on set.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6th 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.