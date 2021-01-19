Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Got A New Look Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's kickoff for phase Four has been a weird, as the delay of Black Widow and Eternals resulted in Disney+'s WandaVision being the first piece of new content. But there are some very exciting projects currently being worked on, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The cast and crew are assembling in Sydney ahead of filming, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan recently debuted a hair cut ahead of filming.