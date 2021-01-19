Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Got A New Look Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder Filming

Nebula in Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's kickoff for phase Four has been a weird, as the delay of Black Widow and Eternals resulted in Disney+'s WandaVision being the first piece of new content. But there are some very exciting projects currently being worked on, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The cast and crew are assembling in Sydney ahead of filming, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan recently debuted a hair cut ahead of filming.

Karen Gillan's character Nebula has had a fascinating tenure in the MCU, going from antagonist to accepted member of the Avengers family. The Guardians are set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder after Chris Hemsworth's character took off in space at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Gillan has been posting on social media while spending her mandatory time quarantining in a hotel, and confirmed she cut her signature red hair ahead of playing Nebula again. Check out the clip below.

Well, there you have it. Karen Gillan is looking super fresh with her new haircut, and is definitely ready to make her whopping fifth Marvel appearance as Nebula. This time she'll be going from Guardians of the Galaxy to Thor, alongside the rest of the beloved team of misfits. We'll just have to wait and see how significant of an appearance the Guardians ultimately make in Taika Waititi's sequel.

The above video originated on Karen Gillan's personal Instagram Story, where she's been sharing her experience insolation down under. Australia has a strict two-week quarantine policy for anyone traveling in, and has been using social media as one way to spend her time. But as she revealed in the video, the Jumanji star cut off a few inches of her hair to make it easier transforming into Nebula.

Marvel fans can re-watch Nebula's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Due to Nebula's robotic appearance, Karen Gillan spends a great deal of time in the makeup chair before each day of shooting. She's going to be wearing a bald cap for Thor: Love and Thunder, so losing some locks will make that experience easier. Fans everywhere can't wait to return to the Guardians' ship The Benatar, and continue seeing how Thor and Star-Lord bicker and compete for leadership.

Given how many Marvel movies Karen Gillan has previously filmed as Nebula, she's no doubt familiar with the transformation process needed to bring the character to live in live-action. She famously shaved her head for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but went on to negotiate the ability to keep her hair while reprising the role. But that does include some trims ahead of arriving on set.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6th 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

James Gunn Has Been Dropping Chris Pratt And Guardians Of The Galaxy Info All Week, And We're Here For It
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Elizabeth Olsen Teases What WandaVision Will Pull From Sitcoms Of The '80s, '90s And Today television 4h Elizabeth Olsen Teases What WandaVision Will Pull From Sitcoms Of The '80s, '90s And Today Nick Venable
WandaVision Director Recalls Dick Van Dyke’s Perfect Response To The Marvel Cinematic Universe television 24h WandaVision Director Recalls Dick Van Dyke’s Perfect Response To The Marvel Cinematic Universe Erik Swann
How Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Handles The Mantle Of Captain America, According To Anthony Mackie television 1d How Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Handles The Mantle Of Captain America, According To Anthony Mackie Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Responds To Call For The First Trailer TBD The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Responds To Call For The First Trailer Rating TBD
Titans Season 3 Has Cast Its Barbara Gordon For HBO Max TBD Titans Season 3 Has Cast Its Barbara Gordon For HBO Max Rating TBD
John David Washington’s New Netflix Movie With Zendaya Has Screened, Here's What The Critics Think TBD John David Washington’s New Netflix Movie With Zendaya Has Screened, Here's What The Critics Think Rating TBD
Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Vagina’ Candle From Goop Reportedly Exploded Inside Home TBD Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Vagina’ Candle From Goop Reportedly Exploded Inside Home Rating TBD
Guess We Should’ve Seen That Ben Affleck Break-Up Coming After Ana De Armas Got A Blunt New Hair Cut TBD Guess We Should’ve Seen That Ben Affleck Break-Up Coming After Ana De Armas Got A Blunt New Hair Cut Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information