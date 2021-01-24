Promising Young Woman: Explaining That Dark Twist And Why It Worked

Warning: SPOILERS lie ahead for the end of Promising Young Woman.

If revenge is a dish best served cold, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman nailed it. The finale of the black comedy and thriller from Season 2 Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell keeps us on our toes until the last frame, with an ending so dark and jaw dropping, we can barely believe that just happened! But a red-lipstick-red bold move is going to be a divisive one and that’s certainly the case for the Promising Young Woman ending in terms of the big twist that went down at Al Monroe’s Bachelor Party Bash.

I definitely see both sides here. While there is a part of me who would have been A-OK to see Cassandra sneak by without all the dust and flames, I believe, Promising Young Woman absolutely needed to make its shocking asphyxiation in the final act to bring home the queasy, “WT-actual-F'' chills down my spine by the time the credits rolled. So let’s get into that dark twist and why the ending made it seriously great.