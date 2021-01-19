The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Responds To Call For The First Trailer

Like many directors dealing with the pandemic, James Gunn used the moment to ask for the fan’s patience as the film industry figures out what the future of cinema will be. Along with directing The Suicide Squad, Gunn also wrote the screenplay, with the returning cast from 2016’s Suicide Squad including Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman. Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson and Sylvester Stallone are among the many actors joined them for the sequel. There have been some footage and photos from the set that have been released in recent months, especially of Elba and Cena. As with the first Suicide Squad movie, The Suicide Squad sees a variety of incarcerated super-criminals being sent on a black-ops mission as Task Force X.