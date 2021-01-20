Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Reveal Intriguing Mysterio Easter Eggs

This suggests that there’s a public divide over Spider-Man’s innocence in Spider-Man 3, with one group believing he’s the menace that Mysterio made him out to be, while others believe that the Wall-Crawler is the true superhero that we, the moviegoing audience, know him to be. It’s also worth mentioning that “I Believe” calls back to Mysterio’s parting words to Spider-Man in Far From Home, when he told the teenager that “people need to believe, and nowadays, they’ll believe anything.” It’s been speculated that Mysterio actually faked his death and is running around elsewhere in the MCU, but whether or not that’s the case, the impact he’s left behind should not be trivialized.