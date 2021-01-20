The Avengers: Endgame Scene That Still Makes Chris Evans Emotional

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, starting with relatively humble roots. Actor Chris Evans had a long tenure playing Steve Trevor/Captain America, starring in a whopping seven blockbusters so far. And while there are rumors that Evans might be returning to his role, Avengers: Endgame was seemingly his final appearance. And the 39 year-old actor recently shared which particular scene makes him emotional.
The Russos did the impossible with Avengers: Endgame, balancing a massive cast of characters and somehow managing to meet the high expectations set by Infinity War. Captain America had a great showing, stepping up in the time heist, battling Thanos, and finally getting his happy ending with Peggy. Chris Evans recently spoke to the emotional moment of Endgame for him: Cap wielding Thor's hammer Mjölnir. As he put it,
The first time I saw Endgame was at the premiere. Normally I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres (too much anxiety). But being the last installment of a ten-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would. When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theater went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In the following weeks, friends and family would send me clips from theaters around the world losing their collective shit at this moment. Seeing those reactions, and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I'll never be able to properly express. In those moments I'm not an actor, or even an adult; I'm a little kid again completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield. Damn it... I'm getting choked up.
And just like that, Chris Evans continues to be a national treasure. Because rather than getting emotional about Captain America's happy ending or the possible end to his MCU tenure, Evans is emotional about the magic of film, and how wielding Mjölnir affected audiences around the world. Class act.
Chris Evans' comments to Empire (via ScreenRant) shows what it's truly like being a superhero. Evans and RDJ led the MCU with their pair of Avengers, and have watched as the shared universe continued to grow in unexpected ways. Both Iron Man and Cap got to have plenty of satisfying moments in Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like Cap wielding Thor's hammer still has the ability to choke up Evans.
Captain America's tenure in the MCU is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The iconic hammer moment from Avengers: Endgame happens in the epic final battle with Thanos in the ruins of Avengers Compound. It was a moment hinted at back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and was a major payoff for the hardcore fans. As a reminder. you can check out that sequence below.
Following Thanos' destruction, Captain America took both Mjölnir and the Infinity Stones back to their proper homes within the timeline. As such, it's unclear if we'll ever see Cap wield the hammer again on the big screen. What's more, the hammer's destruction in Thor: Ragnarok puts into question exactly how Jane Foster will transform into Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.
While Avengers: Endgame ended with Cap and Peggy finally getting their dance, there were recently new rumors that Chris Evans was negotiating a deal to possible reprise his role as Steve Trevor in the MCU. Since his previous contract is up it would be a major financial opportunity for Evans if he returned, although it might cheapen the character's conclusion. That is, unless the future appearance fills int he timeline about what happened in those years he spent in the past.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.