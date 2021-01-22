A Key Disneyland Resort Location Will Be Reopening Soon

Disneyland Resort has had to get quite creative when it has come to keeping business going during the pandemic. The two theme parks have been closed since March and there's no indication when they might reopen. Only Downtown Disney, the shopping and dining district, has been open to guests, but even that has undergone significant changes in the last year. In an attempt to give visitors access to special Disneyland merchandise from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the WonderGround Gallery was recently transformed into Star Wars Trading Post. While this gave guests the chance to buy things that hadn't been available for months, it removed the ability of guests to see, nevermind purchase, some really amazing Disney-themed artwork. Soon, however, that ability will be back as Disneyland has announced the Star Wars Trading Post will be moved and the WonderGround Gallery will reopen.