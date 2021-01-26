Upcoming Kate Winslet Movies And TV: Avatar 2 And More

There has been a great deal of buzz surrounding Avatar 2 for years now, even before Kate Winslet started making news for her impressive and death-defying underwater stunts that included her gaining the ability to hold her breath for seven minutes at one point during the shoot. The complicated production on Avatar 2 had been underway for several years and was in the middle of shooting its live-action action sequences when the shoot had to be shut down in early 2020, but was able to start back up again that June.

James Cameron was originally aiming for a 2014 release date for Avatar 2, but that obviously didn’t happen, nor did any of the other releases which were delayed eight times over the years. As it stands, the movie is slated to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, 13 years after the release of the original Avatar.