Snyder Cut Merchandise Reveals Darkseid’s Cool Armor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild tenure since its inception with Man of Steel, and no movie proves that more than Justice League. Fans campaigned for years for the Snyder Cut, which is finally becoming a reality on HBO Max sometime this year. Zack Snyder's original vision will finally be revealed, which will include iconic DC villain Darkseid. And some new merchandise has revealed his awesome armor.