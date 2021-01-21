Snyder Cut Merchandise Reveals Darkseid’s Cool Armor

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a wild tenure since its inception with Man of Steel, and no movie proves that more than Justice League. Fans campaigned for years for the Snyder Cut, which is finally becoming a reality on HBO Max sometime this year. Zack Snyder's original vision will finally be revealed, which will include iconic DC villain Darkseid. And some new merchandise has revealed his awesome armor.
Darkseid was one of the many Justice League characters that was cut when Joss Whedon stepped in and began reshoots. Played by actor Ray Porter, the villain was seen in the very first footage of the Snyder Cut, to the delight of the fandom. And while we all patiently wait another trailer or release date, DC's official merchandise has revealed the Lord of Apokolips' nifty armor. Check it out below, courtesy of a new T-shirt.
Honestly, sign me up. Darkseid already looked hulking and badass when seen in the limited Snyder Cut footage, but adding the armor is likely going to make him even more terrifying. We'll just have to wait and see exactly when this year Justice League's alternate version will be released to the general public.
The above image comes to us from DC Comics' official store, and shows off merchandise for Zack Snyder's Justice League. This is the first time we've seen in Darkseid in his armor, seemingly teasing that he'll be in more than one scene throughout the four-hour runtime. There's also a new villain coming in the form of DeSaad.
The armor itself looks very similar to Steppenwolf's new metal appearance, which makes sense as they're both villains from Apokolips. Zack Snyder is known for his unique visual style, and Justice League's villains are definitely going to get a makeover. As a reminder, you can check out the teaser for the Snyder Cut below, complete with Darkseid himself.
Of course, Darkseid wasn't the only character cut from Justice League after Zack Snyder departed the set. Willem Dafoe's Aquaman character Vulko originally had a role, while Iris West actress Kiersey Clemons helped to set up the Flash movie. Unfortunately all of this world-building and character introductions were ultimately cut from the 120-minute runtime.
It should be interesting to see if/how Zack Snyder's Justice League manages to influence the greater DCEU. Following the 2017 theatrical cut's disappointing performance at the box office, plans for a sequel and various spinoffs were seemingly scrapped. But if audiences respond to the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, perhaps Warner Bros. will be inspired to give it another go.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit theaters sometime this year. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.