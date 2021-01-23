The Mortal Kombat Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About The 2021 Film

Mortal Kombat Is Set To Release in April

Mortal Kombat's release date is April 16, 2021 to be specific, both theatrically and on HBO Max for its 30-day window. It was originally slated to come out on March 5th of this year, but was since moved back to April. The movie was possibly shifted a month so that it didn’t butt heads with Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to come out on March 26th of this year.

But you know what? I’m kind of disappointed that the new Mortal Kombat is coming out on April 16th, and it has nothing to do with the month and everything to do with the day. April 16th lands on a Friday. And while I know most movies come out on Fridays, and that Mortal Kombat will also have a theatrical release just like Wonder Woman 1984. Couldn't this movie come out on a Monday instead? You know, like, for Mortal Monday? It was a thing. Back in the 90s. I swear it was! True fans know what I’m talking about.