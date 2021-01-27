Netflix's Fear Street Movies: 7 Quick Things We Know About The R.L. Stine Adaptations

Fear Street is one of R.L Stine’s most popular book series. It ran from 1989 to 1999, but it's been revived a few different times, the most recent in 2014. So far, R.L Stine has written over a hundred books in the Fear Street series (and its spin-off series). Now the beloved horror book series will be heading to Netflix in the form of a series of movies called Fear Street 1994, Fear Street 1978, and Fear Street 1666.

The Fear Street films are some of the most highly anticipated films being released on Netflix in 2021. Even if you’ve never read R.L Stine’s books, you’re probably at least a little curious about these teen-centered horror films. So let’s look at what we know so far about R.L Stine’s Fear Street movies.