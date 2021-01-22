The Best Celebrity Bernie Sanders Memes Go To Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart And More

A brand new President of the United States was sworn in this week. The inauguration of President Biden was certainly an interesting affair due to all that came with it taking place during a global pandemic, but the event had some highlights. There was a remarkable poetry reading, some inspirational songs, and rousing speeches. However, if the event truly goes down in history, it may be all because of Senator Bernie Sanders. The former candidate attended the inauguration, but to guard against the snow that appeared early in the day, he bundled himself up in a solid coat and a serious pair of mittens.