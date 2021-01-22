Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Tie-In Website Will Get You Hyped For The Titan’s Battle

The collision between Godzilla and Kong is closer than we originally thought. The movie was first set to debut in May, but the movie has now been moved up to March, making it one of the first big releases we've had since the pandemic scuttled all of 2020's great plans. The movie will release in theaters where possible, though it will also be available on the same day on HBO Max for viewers who can't go to the theater or simply choose not to do so.