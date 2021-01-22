Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Tie-In Website Will Get You Hyped For The Titan’s Battle

Leave a Comment
Based on the fact that Godzilla: King of the Monsters wasn't a massive box office smash, Godzilla Vs. Kong probably wasn't the most anticipated movie of 2021 for anybody that wasn't already a massive kaiju fan. However, the movie's future has been a serious topic of conversation in recent weeks which may have had the consequence of raising the profile of Godzilla Vs. Kong, The movie will be released sooner than anticipated, and so the marketing push to build that interst even more has begun, and that includes a brand new tie-in website designed to get fans ready for the massive collision.
A new website dedicated to Monarch, the human organization that studies the massive kaiju in the current film franchise, has gone live, and while the site itself is incredibly simple, it should get fans pumped for the upcoming movie. The site looks like any other professional website with a home page asking guests to enter to learn more about the Monarch organization. However, once you click "Enter" the page goes into an alert mode, a klaxon begins to sound and the following image is splashed across the page.
The image above and the message "Early Warning System" just keep switching back and forth while the alarm blares. After a few seconds it certainly gets to be too much, but it absolutely does make you feel like something terrible is about to happen.
The collision between Godzilla and Kong is closer than we originally thought. The movie was first set to debut in May, but the movie has now been moved up to March, making it one of the first big releases we've had since the pandemic scuttled all of 2020's great plans. The movie will release in theaters where possible, though it will also be available on the same day on HBO Max for viewers who can't go to the theater or simply choose not to do so.
Godzilla Vs. Kong's HBO Max release was a big deal that thrust the movie into the spotlight when Legendary, the studio behind that film as well as the upcoming Dune, threatened legal action following Warner Bros. decision to release its entire 2021 slate on the streaming service alongside theatrical releases. WB apparently made this decision without consulting anybody which really upset filmmakers and studios, if for no other reason than they had a financial stake in these movies doing well at the box office.
It's unclear if the Monarch website will be updated at some point. It could see actual in-universe information added about Monarch or the various titan monsters. Or, it could just be this perpetual alarm going on forever. Or maybe we'll find the movie trailer here, which is expected to drop this weekend.