Spiral's Director Just Compared It To David Fincher's Seven And Now I'm Even More Pumped For Chris Rock’s Saw Movie

The horror genre has been in an exciting renaissance for years, to the delight of moviegoers. And while a variety of original projects have hit theaters, we've also seen the return of franchises like Halloween, Child's Play, and Scream. This trend will continue with Spiral, which is a spinoff on the ultra gory Saw films. The delayed movie is produced by and starring Chris Rock, and it turns out that his pitch was actually influenced by an iconic thriller: David Fincher's Se7en. And now I'm even more excited for the horror flick.