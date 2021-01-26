Why Kelly Marie Tran Replaced The Original Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Actress

Raya and the Last Dragon is a somewhat different film for Walt Disney Animation Studios. It's not a musical, Raya doesn't need to sing. However, it is the most martial arts focused movie Disney has yet produced. It's not a straight "action movie," there is still humor to be had and the heart you expect from Disney animation. Maybe a previous version of Raya was a bit more serious, or a bit more humorous. Either way, as the character changed, the old voice simply no longer fit. We'll all get a chance to see just what sort of character Raya is when the film debuts in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5. .