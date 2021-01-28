5 Unanswered Questions We Have About The Dark Knight Trilogy

It's a question I can only speculate on, but it's hard to imagine the police force of Gotham could stand up to some of the insanity Gotham faced in the stretch Batman protected it. Of course, I'm assuming that other villains, like Riddler or Penguin, are still lurking in the Nolan-verse of Batman, but either one of them would be capable of a large-scale plan that could devastate the city for good. And with Gotham presumably free of Batman in that short interim, perhaps they could have taken the city at its most vulnerable before John Blake could even suit up. The city is resilient, but I always wonder if evil didn't ultimately win the day in that universe.