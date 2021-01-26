One Advantage To Reteaming Kevin Costner And Diane Lane For Let Him Go After Playing Man Of Steel's Pa And Ma Kent

It highlights a funny conundrum that Hollywood has faced for almost its entire existence. Every film wants to hire the biggest names – but during the actual experience of watching said film the idea is for the audience to totally forget about all of the characters its stars have previously played. Let Him Go’s situation clearly takes things an extra step by having two leads who are together associated with a previous collaboration, but Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are so wonderfully talented that they totally disappear into the roles of George and Margaret Blackledge, and it’s not something you’re thinking about as they go off on what is for them a life-or-death mission.