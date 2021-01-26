Why The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Doesn’t View The Film As A Sequel To The Original

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe had a unique life in theaters, and the surprises keep on coming. One of the most hotly anticipated projects coming down the line is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a sequel/reboot to David Ayer's 2017 movie. A handful of actors are returning to reprise their roles, including Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. And now the 41 year-old actor has explained why he doesn't view the upcoming R-rated blockbuster as a sequel.