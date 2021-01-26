Patrick Stewart Reveals Conversation With Kevin Feige About The X-Men In The MCU, And Why He Passed

Leave a Comment
Over his seven decades as an actor, Patrick Stewart has played many memorable roles. One of his most notable has been Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series. Stewart’s portrayal has been praised by fans and critics alike across five movies. Recently, the actor revealed he talked with Kevin Feige about the X-Men joining the MCU, and why he passed on the opportunity.
For over two decades, Marvel fans have loved and cherished Patrick Stewart as OG Professor Charles Xavier (sorry, James McAvoy). The celebrated actor has played the iconic Marvel character over several movies throughout the years. While being interviewed by Digital Spy, Stewart talked about playing Professor Xavier and his experience filming 2017’s Logan. He spoke on a conversation he had with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier. Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes. I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that.
Patrick Stewart might have been right to turn down the chance to play Professor X again after the character’s death in Logan. While the actor has solid reasoning, it’s still sad to not see him play the character one more time. Hugh Jackman also similarly retired from his role as Wolverine after filming James Mangold's Oscar nominated comic book movie.
Patrick Stewart originated the role of Professor Charles Xavier on the silver screen in 20th Century Fox’s original X-Men trilogy. He played the character in X-Men and its sequel X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. The actor later reprised the role in the Wolverine trilogy: X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine and Logan. He appeared alongside James McAvoy (playing present and past versions of Professor X) in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Patrick Stewart’s words came as a response to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox. This wasn’t just a win for Disney, but specifically Marvel Studios as well. After all, fans have waited years for the X-Men to finally join the greater MCU. In fact, some actors from the last X-Men film series have voiced their opinion on possible recasting. Names like Chris Pine and Charlie Hunnam have become the subject of fan art with casting rumors floating around. X-Men: The Animated Series showrunner Eric Lewald stated incorporating mutants might be a huge problem. But given Wanda Maximoff’s role in the MCU, their introduction seems increasingly closer to happening sooner rather than later.
Patrick Stewart’s reasoning made sense given Professor Xavier’s demise in Logan. Whenever the X-Men are introduced into the MCU, let’s hope Marvel can find someone worthy of filling Stewart’s shoes. If you want to relive Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, you can a number of the X-Men films on Disney+.