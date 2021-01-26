Patrick Stewart Reveals Conversation With Kevin Feige About The X-Men In The MCU, And Why He Passed

Patrick Stewart’s words came as a response to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox. This wasn’t just a win for Disney, but specifically Marvel Studios as well. After all, fans have waited years for the X-Men to finally join the greater MCU. In fact, some actors from the last X-Men film series have voiced their opinion on possible recasting. Names like Chris Pine and Charlie Hunnam have become the subject of fan art with casting rumors floating around. X-Men: The Animated Series showrunner Eric Lewald stated incorporating mutants might be a huge problem. But given Wanda Maximoff’s role in the MCU, their introduction seems increasingly closer to happening sooner rather than later.