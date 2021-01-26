Marvel Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill As Captain Britain

This is, of course, in the face of the largest caveat present in this Captain Britain discussion: the question of whether or not Henry Cavill would jump ship over to Marvel at this point in time in his career. While it’s not uncommon for actors to vault over the fence between DC and Marvel’s movie machines, it still feels like Cavill’s time in the DC Extended Universe (or what passes for it these days) isn’t finished just yet. The reaction to Zack Snyder’s Justice League could give us a better view into whether or not this conversation is a going concern, as the possibility of restoring the SnyderVerse might give Henry Cavill some more time in the DC sandbox.