Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Explains Why Audiences Will Be ‘Surprised’ By His Marvel Debut

While no specific plot details for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have been revealed yet, it will involve the eponymous protagonist clashing with Tony Leung’s Wenwu, a.k.a. The Mandarin, leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. In Iron Man 3, The Mandarin was thought to be a legend, hence why Aldrich Killian hired Trevor Slattery to play him for his nefarious scheme, but the Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King revealed that The Mandarin was indeed real, and we’re finally getting to meet him nearly a decade later. Shang-Chi’s cast also includes Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon and Michelle Yeoh (who previously played Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Jiang Nan.