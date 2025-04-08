‘It Was Very Painful.’ Simu Liu Laments Waxing For Barbie, Reveals Which Ken Actor Didn’t Join
Even in Barbie Land, beauty hurts.
If you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order, you probably know Simu Liu as the ass-kicking, dragon-riding hero of Shang-Chi, but lately he’s been making headlines for something a little less superheroic—and a lot more hilarious. The actor, who recently broke the internet with a casual grey-sweatpants thirst trap, is now spilling the tea on the body hair removal sacrifice he made for that Ken-ergy vibe—plus, he talked about one Barbie co-star who just quietly sat that one out.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but Simu Liu was included in the cast list recently announced by the studio. In a clip posted to The Jennifer Hudson Show’s official YouTube channel, the Shang-Chi star talked about how excited he is to return to the upcoming Marvel movie. However, the real highlight was what he shared about his experience on Barbie. When asked about getting Ken smooth for the flick, the Arthur the King actor recounted:
If you’re playing along at home, that’s a not-so-subtle jab at Barbie co-star Kingsley Ben-Adir, who apparently opted out of the group grooming session.
The billion-dollar box-office hit Barbie movie featured a gloriously committed ensemble of Kens (Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Ben-Adir among them) all sporting impossibly smooth limbs and sun-drenched abs. But according to Liu, that baby-skin finish came at a cost—one he assumed was part of the job. He continued:
This grooming news adds to all the behind-the-scenes stories about Barbie, which you can check out with a Max subscription. It’s clear that Barbie’s still got a lot of appeal. The movie’s success, along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, helped bring the box office back to life after the big hit it took because of COVID-19. You have to wonder if Sim Liu’s smooth, chiseled look had anything to do with the film’s success, right? Just trying to give the actor a little boost.
Avengers: Doomsday is officially in production, and lucky for Liu, his costume is a full-body suit. So while he's gearing up for his role in the upcoming superhero flick, I doubt he’ll need any waxing. Honestly, I thought we would have seen more of Shang-Chi by now, especially since a sequel got the green light right after the first movie did so well. But the sequel hasn’t made it onto Marvel Studios' official schedule, which had people worried it was canceled altogether. After a long wait, it’s great that he’s finally returning to the MCU!
