How Jared Leto Apparently Lost His Oscar

Jared Leto is what some would describe as a man of many talents. When he’s not deep in character during his signature bouts of method acting, he’s a singer, songwriter, and avid rock climber. Over the course of his career his band 30 Seconds to Mars has sold millions of records, he’s appeared in numerous films, taking up the role of the iconic Joker, and has even won a coveted Academy Award for his performance in 2014’s Dallas Buyers Club. The guy lives a cool life, to say the least.