Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Confirmed An Awesome Easter Egg

Filmmaker Rian Johnson became a household name over the past few years, thanks to his work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as his Oscar nominated whoddunit Knives Out. Johnson's entry into the galaxy far, far away is arguably the most divisive of the entire franchise, but there are plenty of fans who can't wait to see him tackle his previously announced second movie. And despite the years that have passed by since Episode VIII first hit theaters, Johnson has just confirmed an easter egg connecting to none other than Han Solo.
Rian Johnson took a ton of bold narrative risks with The Last Jedi, subverting expectations following The Force Awakens. Every frame of the blockbuster has been dissected over the past three years, but it turns out that new discoveries are still happening. At least that's what happened when one eagle-eye fan caught a Star Wars easter egg, with Johnson himself taking the time to confirm. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Fans were devastated when Han Solo perished in The Force Awakens, although it's not a subject often discussed by various characters within universe. But Rian Johnson have a nod to Harrison Ford's signature nerf herder, with a bomb in Last Jedi's opening sequence reading "Han says hi." And just like that The Resistance has spoken.
The above exchange comes to us from Rian Johnson's personal Twitter, which he often uses to communicate with moviegoing audiences. One fan deciphered the writing on bombs from Paige Tico's ship in The Last Jedi's opening scene, finding a message of revenge for Han Solo. Johnson confirmed with a GIF of Harrison Ford looking particularly cool, therefore revealing another level of storytelling from his Star Wars debut.
The opening sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw Poe leading a counterstrike against the massive First Order dreadnought. The Resistance suffers heavy losses, although Rose Tico's sister Paige is able to sacrifice herself and drop the payload of bombs to destroy the enemy ship. And it turns out that those bombs contained messages to Kylo Ren's forces in the name of his late father.
Han's death in The Force Awakens was one of the most devastating of the entire franchise, especially because it was at the hands of Adam Driver's Ben Solo. Luckily fans were eventually treated to one more scene with Harrison Ford, thanks to a dream sequence in The Rise of Skywalker. After all, no one's ever really gone.
Rian Johnson is expected to direct another Star Wars movie, although it's unclear when. The filmmaker is first focusing on his Knives Out sequel, before eventually giving back into the galaxy far, far away. But with the Skywalker Saga in the rear view, Johnson should be free to put his own spin on the beloved property.
Star Wars continues to grow with live-action shows on Disney+, as well as Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie.