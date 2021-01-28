Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Confirmed An Awesome Easter Egg

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson became a household name over the past few years, thanks to his work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as his Oscar nominated whoddunit Knives Out. Johnson's entry into the galaxy far, far away is arguably the most divisive of the entire franchise, but there are plenty of fans who can't wait to see him tackle his previously announced second movie. And despite the years that have passed by since Episode VIII first hit theaters, Johnson has just confirmed an easter egg connecting to none other than Han Solo.