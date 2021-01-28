Paul Bettany On That Time Avengers: Age Of Ultron’s Joss Whedon Insisted On Giving Vision A Penis

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a place with plenty of surprises, and actor Paul Bettany certainly understands that firsthand. Because after voicing JARVIS for years in the MCU, Bettany was able to make his live-action debut when Vision came to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron. And it turns out that director Joss Whedon originally wanted the actor's signature Avenger to be anatomically correct during his introduction, complete with a penis.