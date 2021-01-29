Here's When Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Available In International Markets On HBO Max

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is known for its twists both behind and in front of the camera, and no project makes that more clear than Justice League. After years of fan campaigns the Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality on HBO Max, allowing his vision to be seen by the public. It was recently revealed that the alternate cut will arrive in the states on March 18th. But what about international audiences?
Throughout its years in theaters, the DCEU has been able to perform internationally at the box office, aside from its financial takings stateside. But streaming service are handled differently from country to country, so there are plenty of questions about when/how the Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max outside of the United States. Luckily, we've got some answers.
Along with the reveal of the Snyder Cut's March 18th release date (as well as some cool new posters), Warner Bros.' plan for the movie's release internationally was also laid out. At least, most of it. That same mid-March date will find Zack Snyder's Justice League also released on HBO services in Europe, the Nordics, Spain, and Portugal. Additionally, the HBO GO app will serve as the home for the long-awaited blockbuster in Asia.
This is exciting news for a variety of markets, but there are also a number of territories that won't be able to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League on its opening day. For instance, moviegoers in Latin America won't have access to the streaming title until HBO Max is launched in that area later this year. The exact date is unclear at the moment, but some DC fans will have to wait a bit longer.
It's an exciting time to be a DC fan, especially those who have been waiting years to see Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League. While we went into 2021 not knowing when exactly the Snyder Cut would arrive, it's being released in just a few short months. And there's no telling what the visionary filmmaker has up his sleeve for the long-awaited blockbuster.
Zack Snyder was given millions of dollars to complete his vision for Justice League for HBO Max. This included reshoots, editing, and the extensive visual effects necessary to make a superhero movie exist. Given all that work, fans weren't sure when to expect the Snyder Cut to finally arrive. So the mid-March plan is definitely a thrilling update.
Clearly Warner Bros. is planning the movie's international release as well, with it luckily arriving in a ton of regions on the same date as the U.S. This will help avoid spoilers for moviegoers around the world, and allow for a universal experience from the comfort of our homes. We'll just have to wait for more information about when HBO Max will bring Zack Snyder's Justice League to other locations like Latin America.
Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently expected to hit HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.