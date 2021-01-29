Comments

Leave a Comment

news

After Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, Is Spy Kids Getting A Reboot With Robert Rodriguez?

Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo in Spy Kids

Cue the Floop theme song and call in the Thumb Thumbs, because Spy Kids is coming back! Dusk Till Dawn filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is returning to his explosive family franchise after his recent success with Netflix, having continued his Sharkboy and Lavagirl story with We Can Be Heroes, which recently racked up huge viewership numbers on the streaming site.

Robert Rodriguez is reportedly teaming up with Skydance Media to reboot the Spy Kids by tasking himself to write and direct an upcoming film that will focus on a “multicultural family,” per Deadline. The Spy Kids were first introduced 20 years ago when the 2001 film had Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino playing a retired pair of spies who get sucked back into danger, leading their two kids, Carmen and Juni, to come to the rescue.

The Spy Kids movies spawned three sequels, with the most recent film replacing the Cortez family and spotlighting Jessica Alba and Joel McHale as the parents to new spy children. We’d imagine his return to the franchise would follow somewhat of the same formula, but there has to be some new spark he has in mind to reimagine the franchise.

Now, my first choice would be to see Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Danny Trejo, Alan Cumming, Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin and the now grown-up kids Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara back as Carmen and Juni, but chances are this will turn the focus on a new family we have yet to meet. I do feel inclined to dream my dream since We Can Be Heroes saw the return of Taylor Dooley suited back up as Lavagirl after all these years, whilst Taylor Lautner’s Sharkboy sat the follow-up out, much to fans’ disappointment.

Robert Rodriguez is seriously keeping himself busy as of late, considering he just signed up for a We Can Be Heroes sequel and is working with Disney+ to executive produce the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett after working on The Mandalorian Season 2. With We Can Be Heroes 2 in the works, I’m inclined to humor the idea of Rodriguez making his own universe that could perhaps connect his superhero movies to his spy world.

A lot of the aesthetics between the two complement each other, and it just sounds like a fun way for Robert Rodriguez to play around with his two family-friendly worlds. Skydance Media is also a frequent collaborator with Netflix, previously distributing The Old Guard and 6 Underground on the platform, so Spy Kids could be a streaming release too depending on how things shake out.

What do you think? Are you interested in another Spy Kids movie? Sound off in the poll below. It’s great to see the visionary filmmaker get a lot of work; maybe Alita 2 will be next, eh?

Up Next

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. And 9 Other Spy Sequels I'd Rather Get Than My Spy 2
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

John David Washington Addresses The 12-Year Age Gap In His Netflix Romance With Zendaya news 22h John David Washington Addresses The 12-Year Age Gap In His Netflix Romance With Zendaya Eric Eisenberg
Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers: Looks Like A Former Character Is Returning television 1d Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers: Looks Like A Former Character Is Returning Carlie Hoke
Two Game Of Thrones Stars And More Join Cast Of Neil Gaiman's Sandman TV Show On Netflix television 1d Two Game Of Thrones Stars And More Join Cast Of Neil Gaiman's Sandman TV Show On Netflix Nick Venable

Trending Movies

The Dig Jan 29, 2021 The Dig Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In February 2021 TBD Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In February 2021 Rating TBD
WandaVision Episode 4 "We Interrupt This Program" | Analysis & Review TBD WandaVision Episode 4 "We Interrupt This Program" | Analysis & Review Rating TBD
5 WandaVision Questions We Have About Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch After Episode 4 TBD 5 WandaVision Questions We Have About Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch After Episode 4 Rating TBD
Doctor Who Regeneration: How It Works And Where It Currently Stands TBD Doctor Who Regeneration: How It Works And Where It Currently Stands Rating TBD
How Disney Is Fighting Back Against A Muppet Babies Lawsuit TBD How Disney Is Fighting Back Against A Muppet Babies Lawsuit Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information