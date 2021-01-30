Friday The 13th Is The Subject Of Another Lawsuit

As mentioned, this is not the first lawsuit that has been fought over Friday the 13th. Several of the people who worked on the original 1980 film, including screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean Cunningham, have been locked in legal battles over creative rights of the franchise for years. In 2018, Victor Miller won a lawsuit that awarded him creative ownership of Friday the 13th in the domestic market, despite producers’ claims that he was commissioned under creative control of Sean Cunningham and therefore not entitled to the ownership. Sean Cunningham has filed an appeal, and both parties are currently awaiting a decision.