Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Recalls ‘Crying’ All Day After She Wrapped On The Rise Of Skywalker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been divisive among fans, but it was still an emotional moment for many. The 2019 film closed out the Skywalker Saga, a series of films spanning over 40 years. As you would imagine, making the movie was a pretty emotional experience for the cast, particularly the new actors to the sequel trilogy. Daisy Ridley has never shied away from expressing her feelings about the film or the franchise as a whole, and she’s now revealed that she actually cried for most of the day after she wrapped on the film.