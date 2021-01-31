Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Recalls ‘Crying’ All Day After She Wrapped On The Rise Of Skywalker

Leave a Comment
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been divisive among fans, but it was still an emotional moment for many. The 2019 film closed out the Skywalker Saga, a series of films spanning over 40 years. As you would imagine, making the movie was a pretty emotional experience for the cast, particularly the new actors to the sequel trilogy. Daisy Ridley has never shied away from expressing her feelings about the film or the franchise as a whole, and she’s now revealed that she actually cried for most of the day after she wrapped on the film.
Daisy Ridley recently discussed her work within the world of Star Wars and admitted that she “wept all day” when she finally finished filming. When discussing just how emotional she became, the actress compared the moment to “grieving something”:
When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day. I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much… Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing.
Anyone can understand the memory Daisy Ridley recently shared with People. Ridley has been on an extraordinary journey since she was first cast as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. And she’s had plenty of memorable moments along the way, from her intense audition to lovingly embracing co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac after completing work on Rise of Skywalker. Needless to say, it was a one-of-a-kind opportunity that doesn’t come around too often.
The final film in the Skywalker Saga ended with Rey bringing balance to the Force by destroying the evil Emperor Palpatine once and for all. She also forged her own lightsaber and decided to forsake her villainous grandfather’s legacy by taking on the Skywalker name. All in all, this was an ending Daisy Ridley thought was fitting for her character. You can check out the film for yourself on Disney+ by signing up using this link.
Although Daisy Ridley still isn’t too far removed from the Star Wars franchise at this point, fans are naturally wondering if she would ever return. The actress seems to be relatively satisfied with the way things panned out for her character, but she says she’d “never say never” to the possibility of coming back.
Regardless of whether or not Daisy Ridley does choose to return, she can always relish the fact that she had a stint in one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. And that’s quite an accomplishment if I do say so myself.