After Disney World Updated Mask Guidelines, People Have Thoughts

Walt Disney World has been working hard to adjust to the changing face of the global pandemic while still remaining open for guests willing and able to visit the most magical place on earth. The health and safety guidelines have been continually updated as medical professionals determine best practices, and so we've seen the rules change, and even be relaxed, when it was determined that doing so would not cause any additional risks to guests. However, one rule won't be changing anytime soon. Facemasks will still be required inside Walt Disney World, even by those who have been vaccinated. This has resulted in a couple of different responses from fans. Those that seem shocked that masks are still being required for those with vaccines, and those that are shocked that people are shocked that such a thing needed to be stated out loud.