The Princess Bride has to be one of the most popular movies ever made. While the film was something of a disappointment at the box office, it was rediscovered on home video, and through word of mouth millions who had missed the movie the first time around finally had a chance to experience the story that has become a fairy tale for the ages (at least most people think so). However, more than a decade before the iconic Princess Bride movie, there was the Princess Bride novel. While the book claims to have been written by Florin's own S. Morgenstern, it was actually written by William Goldman, who also handled the screenplay for the film version.

Since the book and movie were written by the same person, it's probably not shocking to discover that the two are remarkably similar. However, as with nearly all film adaptations, the book has needed to be streamlined a bit to fit into a reasonable runtime, and so there are several elements, plot points, and even characters, to be found in the book you won't see in the movie.