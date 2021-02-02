Awesome Marvel Video Combines Avengers: Endgame With WandaVision For The Blip

In case you need a refresher on the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thanos used the Infinity Stones to snap half of all life in the universe out of existence, and just a few weeks later, he destroyed the Stones so that his genocide couldn’t be undone. Five years later, the reemergence of Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, led to him, Hulk and the other surviving MCU heroes embarking through the Quantum Realm to obtain past versions of the Infinity Stones to wish everyone back into existence. As you can see in the above video, the heroes weren’t able to enjoy their success long, as the past version of Thanos launched an assault on the New Avengers Facility soon after.